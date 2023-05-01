Among the best known characters of Osamu Tezuka there is undoubtedly Kimba the White Lion, who we have witnessed his exploits in defense of the animals of the Savannah against the bullying of man

Among the various representations, there is the 1997 film “Kimba The Legend of the White Lion”, directed by Yoshio Takeuchi, in which the lion Kimba, the undisputed and respected king of all animals becomes the father of two cubs Lia and Lune.

After Professor Mustach has saved the animals of the Bajaelous jungle, including his puppy, from an epidemic, he accompanies him to Mount Luna in search of a revolutionary material: the Moonlight.

Unfortunately on the trail of this precious gem there is also Hamegg, an unscrupulous man, blinded by the wealth and money he can earn by finding it.

Between epic moments, difficulties and twists and turns, unfortunately we will reach a sad and dramatic ending, in which the collaboration between man and animal is enhanced, in which life prevails over death but above all we want to highlight the importance of safeguarding the environment with the boundless ambitions of human beings.

A work that after all these years, is still very current and thrilling to see it. Kimba with his grandeur, with his white mane flying with the wind, can only immediately exalt the viewer.

The feature film has a very simple screenplay, and it is precisely its strong point, as it allows the enthusiast to concentrate on the focal point of the story, human greed and its greed which for its purposes destroys and has no respect for the nature. In all of this, however, there are humans who have courage and stand as defenders of values ​​such as life and the safeguarding of the common good, who deserve to be helped at the cost of their lives: like Kimba the legendary white lion did.