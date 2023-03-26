Home World kimberly garcia world record holder in fast walking | Sports
Kimberly Garcia is the new owner of the world record in the 35 kilometer race.

On Saturday, the Peruvian Kimberly Garcia broke the world record in fast walking for 35 kilometers in the race held in Dudince, Slovakia!

The two-time world champion, at the first competition of the year, achieved a new record of 2:37:44 seconds, surpassing the previous one, which was owned by the Russian Klavdia Afanasyeva, by 38 seconds (2:38:24).

Garcia, born in 1993, has two gold medals won at the 2022 World Championships in Juzdzin, in fast walking at 20 and 35 kilometers.

Silver was on the shorter of these two legs, at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

