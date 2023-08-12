Kimer Kopejans made it to the finals of the Banjaluka Open Sport

Marko Topo failed to offer serious resistance to the favored Belgian.

Izvor: JULIEN DE ROSA/EPA

They will play in the final of this year’s “Banjaluka Open”. Dino Prižmić i Kimer Kopejans.

He is Croatian made it to the finals without a fight, considering that he is the first seed of the tournament Fabijan Marožan gave up the match due to an injury, while the Belgian played his semi-final match, but he did not struggle much in it.

Namely, the former Serbian tennis player Marko Topo, who has been performing under the flag of Germany since last year, Copejansu managed to take only one game. The tennis player from Belgium won convincingly 6:0, 6:1 in exactly one hour of play. and thus, as expected, justified the role of favorite and won an appearance in the match for the trophy.

The final match in Park Mladen Stojanović will be played on Sunday.

Let’s remind you, the doubles final was played today, and they reached the trophy Vlad Viktor Kornea and Filip Osvald.

