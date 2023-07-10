Kimpa Vita, the glow of a shadow ~ What do we know!

At a time when mysticism was still in full swing in Africa, a woman defied fate: Kimpa Vita. Endowed with a mystical nature, she lived around the years 1684-1706 and proved to be an accomplished prophetess, recognized by history as the mother of the African renaissance. This article takes you on a journey through time, diving into the heart of events to trace the poignant story of a woman who remained unknown to some and unknown to others.. Here is a fresco of his epic.

An ordinary girl destined for an extraordinary destiny

Linked to the history of the Kongo kingdom where she was born, Kimpa Vita (whose name means “instrument of war”) felt from a young age a deep dismay at the blows of fate that fell on his people. Aware of the need to react to the chaos that undermines the kingdom, she incarnates in beacon of light to enlighten minds and make them listen to reason. How did it all start? Born into a noble family of the Kongo* kingdom between 1684 and 1686, nothing seemed to predestine this young woman to become the symbol of the revolution..

*The Kingdom of Kongo, located in what today corresponds to the territories of northern Angola (including Cabinda), the southern part of the Republic of Congo, the western end of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Southwest of Gabon, was both a kingdom and an empire in Central Africa.

The True Story of Yaya VITA KIMPA [1685-1706] : Complete Audiobook

She was baptized when she was still very young, under the name of Dona Beatriz. At that time, the majority of the Kongo people were already of the Catholic faith, thanks to the arrival of Portuguese missionaries in 1491. Using well-concocted strategies, they had even managed to baptize the king himself, pushing him to abandon his name Nzinga a Nkuvu in favor of the name of the Portuguese king John I. This event marked an irreversible turning point, and the war was already lost in advance, because there was no reciprocity. The damage was done. According to spiritual logic, by taking the name of the Portuguese king, he should have done the same by being called Nzinga a Nkuvu in turn. For those who don’t know, Nzinga a Nkuvu translates into French as ” the cord that holds the power“. The name of each living being emits vibrations that harmonize with nature… But hey! This topic will be covered in another article in the future.

Knowing that the Kongo was already weakened, the Portuguese take off the masks and poison relations with the Kongo kingdom. It followed the slave trade and the weakening of the power in place. It is in this context darkened by conflicts that Kimpa Vita is growing.

The most popular portrait of Kimpa Vita.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons

She comes back from the dead

Barely a teenager Kimpa Vita is beset by a series of visions, arousing his growing curiosity for all things spiritual. Quickly, people began to consider her as a “nganga marinda” (a kind of medium), capable of acting as an intermediary between the world of men and that of spirits. Her strength of character and her difference from other girls her age lead to her initiation into the Kimpasi cult, a sect practicing exorcism.

According to many writings, it is said that Kimpa Vita was struck down by death and that she went to the spirit world to be there invested with a mission. Three days passed, and in deep despair, preparations were made for his burial. However, to everyone’s surprise, she miraculously came back from the dead. No one could believe their eyes. Kimpa Vita then began to teach all those present at his funeral. Once they got home, they spread the news of a woman who had been dead and then, by some unexplained force, risen from the dead three days later.

Ne Kunda Nlaba presents her film “Kimpa Vita, the Mother of the African Revolution”.

Driven by curiosity, people gathered to listen to the message of one who had defied death. Shortly after, a wind of awakening blew over the Kongo. Endowed with a mystical nature, from the age of 20, Kimpa Vita began to preach, associating his personal salvation with the salvation of the whole kingdom. His father’s advice was summed up in these strong words:

“The dead, the story of the ancestors enlightens the conscience of the living and illuminates the path that leads to freedom. » Kimpa Vita: A Kongo resistantHenri Pemot

A statue erected in his honor in Angola.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons

His life mission

She tried hard to improve their own teachingin interpreting Christian dogma with its own arguments. The crowds, coming from both the bourgeoisie and the people, mobilized and joined the prophetess to make her message heard throughout the kingdom. She thus established her own religious and political current, known as the Antonianist movement. This syncretic movement sought to marry Kongo spirituality and the Catholic religion. Accounts report that in just a few months, more than 80,000 followers had already rallied to his cause. His growing popularity caused concern among Capuchin priests.

“This rapid ascent is explained by the widely shared certainty that the Christian God is finally responding to the long anguished wait of the people of Kongo” George Balandier

Burned alive on July 2, 1706

In continually challenging the clergy in place and revealing her own truth, she found herself in the sights of the Catholic Churchbecome a potential threat to eliminate before it rallies the whole kingdom to its cause. Wrongly judged and accused of heresy by the Capuchin missionaries, on July 2, 1706, under the orders of men without faith or law, Fathers Lorenzo da Lucca and Bernardo da Gallo, she was burned alive with her infant tied to her back, on a burning pyre, after having undergone multiple sessions of torture. Despite the excruciating pain, she agreed to suffer martyrdom while categorically refusing to give up the struggle in which she had invested herself body and soul, hoping thus to show the way to her people. With unshakable courage, even overcome by unbearable pain, she continued to speak with the same outspokenness as before:

“The Star of Promise has descended on Kongo! This is how people who were in darkness saw a great light. Those who were steeped in lies found the truth in the Mystique Kongo. Those who were slaves to fear have become valiant soldiers. This is the reason why the enemies of Kongo are afraid! Yes, the enemies of the Kongo people tremble with fear because the sheep of Kongo have turned into lions for the war for the liberation of Kongo…”

Precision of size: the passage of time has in no way succeeded in erase his imprint from the minds of the living, for his prophetic breath continues to inspire, even as I write these lines, women and men across Africa and the world.

