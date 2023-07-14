Kindergarten Teacher Executed for Poisoning Students in China

Kindergarten Teacher in China Executed for Poisoning Students, One Fatality Reported

BEIJING — In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old kindergarten teacher in central China has been executed for poisoning 25 of her students, leading to the death of one child. The Jiaozuo No. 1 Intermediate Court in Henan Province confirmed the execution of Wang Yun today.

The horrifying incident took place at Mengmeng Preschool on March 27, 2019, after Wang, convicted of putting sodium nitrate in the children’s food, had a discussion with a colleague about “student management.” While most of the students recovered relatively quickly, one child tragically succumbed to multiple atrophy after undergoing treatment for 10 months.

Authorities revealed that Wang, who had never completed high school, had previously poisoned her husband using the same substance, which she had purchased online two years ago. Fortunately, her husband survived with minor ailments. The motive behind the crime was initially presented as revenge, but it remains unclear whether Wang intended to kill or simply make her husband and students ill.

Initially, Wang was sentenced to nine months in jail for causing bodily harm. However, the severity of her crime led to the sentence being changed to death. Wang’s appeal was subsequently rejected, and she was executed by hanging.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of students in kindergartens across the country. The Chinese government has faced criticism for its handling of the matter and calls for increased monitoring and regulation of teachers and educational facilities.

The tragic incident occurred on the same day that a man armed with a knife attacked a kindergarten in southeast China, killing six people and injuring another. These incidents have renewed conversations on school safety and the need for stricter security measures to safeguard students.

As authorities investigate these incidents, additional precautions have been implemented, including orders to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures to ensure the well-being of individuals across the region.

The execution of Wang Yun has sent shockwaves throughout the country, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of the education system and the mental health support available to teachers.

