by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

New consecutive victory and play off area getting closer. In front of the public friend of PalaOreto, the Bourbon King Saber Palermo imposes itself 3-1 (25-18; 22-25; 25-19; 25-20) on the Papyrus Fiumefreddo in the seventeenth day of group I…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the play off zone, Fiumefreddo at stage 3-1 appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».