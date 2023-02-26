Home World King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the play off area, Fiumefreddo at the stage 3-1
World

King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the play off area, Fiumefreddo at the stage 3-1

by admin
King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the play off area, Fiumefreddo at the stage 3-1

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

New consecutive victory and play off area getting closer. In front of the public friend of PalaOreto, the Bourbon King Saber Palermo imposes itself 3-1 (25-18; 22-25; 25-19; 25-20) on the Papyrus Fiumefreddo in the seventeenth day of group I…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the play off zone, Fiumefreddo at stage 3-1 appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Help a woman have an abortion: Texas doctor sued. The discussion on the law reopens

You may also like

Aleksandar Stanojević gets fired from Konjaspor | Sport

A 17-year-old in resuscitation for meningitis, 60 in...

Dejana Bačko’s first video from the maternity ward...

Nokia G22: Specs and Details | MobIT

Diablo 4 inspired a high fashion collection at...

Palermo-Ternana, Verre returns to training but difficult employment...

Iran, 10-year-old girls poisoned to close girls’ schools

Udinese-Spezia | Sottil: “Today I’m really angry. Thats...

Covid, new Wsj revelations: “Born of a laboratory...

The president of Mexico became a target on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy