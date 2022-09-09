A very warm speech, as expected, delivered in front of a table with a photograph of his beloved mother on it dressed in one of her deep turquoise dresses. He thus entered the homes of English subjects, with the first official speech King Charles III who spoke for twelve minutes remembering all the members of the family, but addressing his mother who has just passed away, the sweetest and most grateful words of him. “You were an inspiration and an example.” And addressed to his subjects: “I will try to serve you with honor, respect and loyalty.” As did her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whom King Charles III remembers with shining eyes, but a firm and reassuring voice. A firmness that the mother would certainly have appreciated.

“She has been a beloved example and will be an inspiration, her life was dedicated to service, her devotion never failed and it was a life well lived.”

«On her 21st birthday, in 1947, Elizabeth promised that her life would be at the service of her peoples» says King Charles, and that «was more than a promise. It was a profound personal commitment that she defined her whole life. You made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and her devotion as Sovereign have never wavered, in moments of change and progress, in moments of joy and celebration and in moments of sadness and loss ».

But the new King, after having promised his subjects that “my life will change but I promise to serve you all my life”, forgets none of his family and after announcing that William will pass the title of Prince of Wales, he also remembers Harry and Meghan to whom “I express my love and who will continue to live overseas”. But perhaps the sweetest words after those addressed to his mother go to his wife Camilla: “I count on the love of my dear wife: I know that the firm devotion to duty on which I have relied so much will bring to the demands of her new role.”