The death of a monarch brings with it the feelings, negative or otherwise, of an entire people, lines of succession, formal ceremonies, problems with fountain pens and, in the case of Elizabeth II’s death, also economic consequences. The last few months have not been the happiest for the British peninsula: first the scandals related to Boris Johnson and the arrival in Downing Street of Liz Truss, then the economic and social crisis still ongoing across the continent and finally death of the longest-lived, and most beloved, sovereign in British history. For some categories the last of these evils did not come to harm, while for others the death of the sovereign was the latest in a long series of problems.

Sellers of “real” gadgets

British tourism experts have predicted a growth in domestic and international tourism that will go well beyond the mourning period. “It’s a bad example of publicity but it’s still publicity,” said University of Plymouth tourism management professor Sheela Argwal, interviewed by POLITICO. Among the beneficiaries of this surge are the merchandise sellers related to the queen and the royal family who have been seeing their earnings soar, and not by little, since Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September. The owner of a popular gift shop near Trafalgar Square admitted that the queen’s gadgets were all sold out the day after her disappearance. and predicts “that there will be even more interest in them memorabilia at least until next month ». To the microphones of POLITICOMichael Bloomberg, the shop owner, added that “people have historically shown little interest in Carlo’s gadgets, but now that our King will surely have more success ». Another one trader store near Buckingham Palace he stated instead that “the prices of these objects are destined to rise”. Another interesting fact concerns the very high demand from China for Christmas cards signed by the Queen. For Bloomberg “it must be a result of the follow-up to The Crown, the Netflix series, around the world“.

The Royal Mandate: From Canned Soup to Breakfast Cereal

In addition to the respect due to the sovereign, after the death of Elizabeth II not all those who had been recognized by the crown Royal Warrant, royal mandate in Italian, which recognized a company as the official supplier of the monarchy. Products holding this title could also raise their prices relative to their competitors. Some of the alimony on which Elizabeth II’s mandate was applied were the tomato soup in the can of Heinzcereals for breakfast Weetabix and the brewery Windsor and Eton. The website of the association of warrant holders writes that “once the guarantor (in this case the Queen) is dead, the companies in question must stop taking advantage of the privilege in the following two years”. Now it will be up to Charles III to choose which brands will enter the list of official suppliers of the royal house.

National mourning and scheduled events

The funeral of the missing sovereign will be held Monday in Westminster Church and will be followed by national mourning and Bank Holiday. The day of the last farewell to the queen will be a national holiday and will be broadcast on all TV channels. According to reports Brand Finance the days of the Bank Holiday will cause productivity to lose around £ 2 billion, but as usual the media coverage given at the funerals’ will show all the best things about the UK. The palaces, monuments and institutions favoring the tourism sector ”the British experts know. A situation that had already been reported by Kevin Kaley, former director of the Tourism Society, regarding Edinburgh, the first stop on the journey that brought the coffin of the sovereign from Balmoral to London: “We reach a market that did not necessarily have Scotland on its radar, but which is awakened by having seen it on television”.