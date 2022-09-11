From Balmoral to Edinburgh. A six-hour journey will take the coffin of Elizabeth II to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on a hearse, while the transfer to London is expected on Tuesday afternoon. The queen will remain in the funeral home for four days before her funeral, scheduled for September 19. She confirms Buckingham Palace, stating that next Wednesday the coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall, where it will be placed on a raised platform. The coffin will be wrapped in the Royal Standard, the flag used by Elizabeth in her guise of sovereign, and will be surmounted by the crown, globe and scepter. The public will then be able to parade to pay homage to her. Charles III, after being proclaimed king on live TV, will arrive in Edinburgh on Monday and, before his mother’s funeral, will travel with the queen consort to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. “I will work hard for the rest of my days, I will count on the support of my beloved wife,” swore the new ruler. William becomes heiress and is named Prince of Wales. “I am ready to support my father in any way possible, so I honor Queen Elizabeth, who was with me in the happiest and saddest days of my life.” Harry and Meghan reunited with William and Kate in Windsor, where they greeted the crowd. “It’s an important sign of unity,” says a source from the royal family.

Live updates

10.20 – The queen’s last journey: thousands on the route. Carlo meets Commonwealth in London

The parade will cross a route that will pass through some other Scottish cities (Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee) before arriving in Edinburgh, where its first public exhibition is scheduled. The parade is announced around 10 am (11 am in Italy) and the arrival in the capital of Scotland within six hours. Along the way, thousands of people are already crowding. In Edinburgh, the public tribute is scheduled for 24 hours on Monday, then on Tuesday the coffin will be flown to London to Buckingham Palace and from Wednesday it will be exhibited for 4 days in the Palace of Westminster, before the solemn state funeral set for Monday 19. Meanwhile, the new King Charles III, having completed the ceremonies of his formal proclamation and briefly met yesterday with the cabinet council of the British government of Liz Truss, has scheduled today a meeting with the representatives of the Commonwealth: an organism that gathers countries of the former empire of which he is honorary president.

10.15 – The South Korean president at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth

South Korean President YoonSuk-yeol will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, his office said Sunday.

10.00 – Australia: day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth on 22 September.

Australia will celebrate a national day of mourning on September 22 for Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday, declaring the day a public holiday. Albanese said on Thursday he will travel to London with Governor General David Hurley, attend the Queen’s funeral on September 19 and return to Australia on September 21. “Then National Day of Mourning and the memorial service will be the next day,” he told ABC television. “This is to allow people to pay tribute to the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth.” Albanian said Australia has offered to fly ten of its Pacific Island counterparts and New Zealand dignitaries to Britain for the queen’s funeral. Hurley, the British monarch’s representative in Australia, will officially proclaim King Charles as Australian head of state at a ceremony to be held Sunday at Canberra’s Parliament House. When asked how Australians will see the new monarch, Albanese replied that King Charles will have to “forge his own path.” There was a wave of tributes in Australia following the death, Thursday, of the queen, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch and the nation’s go-to figure for seven decades. The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among the 14 kingdoms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial. Out of respect, Australia’s national flags are at half mast, parliament has been suspended, and a giant portrait of the queen has been displayed on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.