The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in Edinburgh and today will be exhibited for a first public homage in the palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence in the city.

The Scottish capital is determined to give the queen a final farewell with all honors and everything is ready for the two-day tribute: the center presents itself this morning shrouded in silence as police officers guard it. A handover ceremony will also take place in Scotland today with the proclamation of the new king, Charles III, first on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile at the end of the morning and then in the city’s castle. Tomorrow the Scottish capital will be the scene of another traditional and evocative ceremony, the “Ceremony of the Keys”: an ancient custom that involves the delivery of the keys of Edinburgh to the new king who returns them to the city so that he can keep them in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, the “London Bridge is down” operation continues briskly. And an extraordinary security plan is being prepared especially around Westminster where the Queen’s coffin will be exhibited starting Wednesday and at least 750,000 subjects are expected to arrive. The Times also speaks of “risk of attacks” to thwart which Scotland Yard is taking exceptional measures.

6.46 – No delegation with Biden at the funeral

US President Joe Biden will not gather a delegation on his trip to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September. CNN reports it citing a White House official. The invitation from Buckingham Palace was addressed only to the president and first lady Jill. At other state funerals, such as that of former South African president Nelson Mandela, the incumbent US president was allowed to take a delegation of officials with him.