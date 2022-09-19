It is the day of farewell to Queen Elizabeth, of the solemn funeral that will bring together all the greats of the world under the gothic vaults of Westmister Abbey. Over 2000 people including 500 heads of state, government and dignitaries all together in an armored London to give the final farewell to the sovereign who died at the age of 96 on 8 September last. A funeral that will mark history and for which the deployment of Scotland Yard’s men is unprecedented. The funeral will be broadcast live on world TV, about 5 billion spectators are expected, an audience that will set the world record.

At 6.30 local time (7.30 in Italy), the tribute to the sovereign’s coffin will close at Westminster Hall, in the heart of London, where thousands of people lined up for 4 days to pay homage to Elizabeth II. At 8am the doors of Westminster Abbey will open for guests to enter before the funeral at 11am. Heads of state from around the world, senior British politicians and former prime ministers, members of royal families from all over Europe are expected. King Philip and Queen Matilda of Belgium to Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia. At 10:44 am, the Queen’s coffin is transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage, pulled by 142 sailors. The carriage was last used in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, and earlier for the Queen’s father, George VI, in 1952. Members of the royal family, including King Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the procession, led by the flutes and drums of the Scottish and Irish regiments, members of the Royal Air Force and the Gurkhas. The route will be bordered by the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines and an honor guard will be in Parliament Square, accompanied by a band of the Royal Marines. The state funeral will begin at 11am at Westminster Abbey. The service will be led by Westminster Dean David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivering the sermon. Premier Liz Truss will give a lecture. At 11.55 am, towards the end of the funeral, the Last Post will ring, a short bell, followed by two minutes of national silence. The national anthem and a bagpipe sound will conclude the service around noon. At 12:15 pm, the Queen’s coffin will be accompanied in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner. On either side of the path there will be military and police personnel, Big Ben will play at minute intervals as the procession moves slowly through the streets of the capital. Shots will be fired every minute from Hyde Park. The march, led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will consist of seven groups, each with their own band. Members of the UK and Commonwealth armed forces will also be involved. Queen consort Camilla, Princess of Wales Kate, Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Countess of Wessex Sophie will join the motorcade. At around 1pm, once in Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to a new hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, continuously inhabited by 40 monarchs for nearly a thousand years. Queen Elizabeth made it her permanent home during the coronavirus pandemic. At 3pm, the hearse should arrive for a procession on foot along the Long Walk of Windsor Castle, the 5km drive will be lined with members of the armed forces. King Charles and members of the royal family should later join the procession in the Windsor Castle Quadrilateral. The bells will ring every minute and gunshots will be fired from the castle. At 4 pm, the coffin will enter the Chapel of St. George, chosen by the royal family for weddings, baptisms and funerals. This is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were married and where the funeral of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, was held. In the presence of around 800 guests, a funeral service will be held by the Dean of Windsor David Conner, with the blessing of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The service will include traditions that symbolize the end of Elizabeth’s reign. The crown of the imperial state, the orb and the scepter will be removed from the top of the coffin. At the end of the last hymn, King Charles will deposit on the coffin the flag of the grenadiers, the eldest of the foot guards, who perform ceremonial duties for the monarch. Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief, Baron Andrew Parker, will “break” his wand and place it on the coffin. The snap of the staff will mark the end of her service to the sovereign as her senior officer in the royal house. The queen will then be lowered into the royal crypt and the king’s bagpiper will play, before a blessing and singing. God Save the King. The performance of the bagpiper at Windsor had been requested personally by the Queen. – 4.45 pm, the farewell service will come to an end, King Charles and the members of the royal family will leave the chapel. At 7.30 pm, during a private family ceremony, the Queen will be buried with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the memorial chapel of King George VI, located inside the Chapel of St George. The inscription “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” will be engraved on the marble slab.

There will also be the princes George and Charlotte, aged 9 and 7, second and third in the line of succession to the British throne, among the members of the royal family who will follow in the next few hours the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in the short procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the solemn state funeral. The media reported this, citing the official ceremonial program released late in the evening from the palace. The two sons of the new heir to the throne William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, will also attend the funeral rite of the deceased sovereign – their great-grandmother – in church. On the other hand, there will be no little brother Louis, only 4 years old. The two eldest great-grandchildren, a symbol of future dynastic continuity in the Windsor house, but so far absent from all the public funeral events following the death of Elizabeth I on 8 September, used to refer to the great-grandmother-queen with the nickname of “Gan Gan” as the Kingdom papers recall. The procession behind the bier will be led once again by King Charles III; eldest son and successor of the deceased sovereign, with the queen consort Camilla; they will follow in order by the brothers Anna, Edoardo and Andrea; then Willam and Kate with George and Charlotte at their side; then the second son of Charles, Harry and his wife Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

7.00 – After two weeks of events, the day of the state funeral

