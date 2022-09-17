LONDON. There is great anticipation for the day of Elizabeth II’s funeral. In front of Westminster Hall the lines have lengthened with travel times of up to 24 hours. The British government launches an appeal: “Waiting times are increasing and capacity has almost reached its limit. Don’t travel to London. ‘ The fear is that over the weekend the stop in the queue could reach 30 hours. Since the funeral home was opened to the public, 435 rescues have already been registered due to illness and collapse, and 45 of the people who have felt ill have had to be taken to hospital.

Heads of state from all over the world and many famous people are coming. Joe and Jill Biden set off for London this morning, while for the first time the emperor of Japan, Narhuito, will travel out of his country to attend Elizabeth II’s funeral. Chinese Vice President Wang Qishang is also expected. On the VIP front, David Beckham, former Manchester United and England national team player, waited for 12 hours in line to attend the funeral home. In 2003 he was appointed baronet by the sovereign.

During the night, a person was arrested after she left the queue to run to the casket on display in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday, the day of the final farewell to the Sovereign.