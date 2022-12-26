Sean Coughlan

King Charles has highlighted the current cost of living crisis in his first Christmas message since taking the throne.

In his speech, he mentioned that those in distress are struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and fed”, and they are suffering from “great anxiety and hardship”.

The king’s proclamation speech, which was videotaped from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, was accompanied by images of food banks and assistance for the homeless.

King Charles also paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is buried in St George’s Chapel.

The late Queen of England pioneered a televised speech to deliver a Royal Christmas Day message. In her final Christmas message last year, she said she would be “passing the baton” to the next generation.

King Charles’ speech touched on some of his career aspirations and beliefs – concern for the disadvantaged, the importance of public service and support for multi-religious beliefs.

Only members of the working royal family appeared in the king’s broadcast, including Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

Neither Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex nor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were mentioned. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was also not among them.

At a time of strike action and financial pressure, the king’s speech focused on supporting people in need.

“I want to pay special tribute to all the people who have shown great kindness, whether generously giving food and donations, or giving the most precious of all wealth, their time, to support those around them who need it most,” said the king. See also Macron: France recognizes its responsibility in the Rwandan genocide

The statement was accompanied by photos of the charity distributing food to the homeless and volunteers carrying out aid work at food banks.

Buckingham Palace said funds donated after the death of the late Queen will go to charities helping people who fail to pay their energy bills.

Charles earlier attended the traditional Christmas Mass for the first time as king, before spending Christmas with senior royals at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Charles praised the emergency services for “working tirelessly to keep us all safe”, as well as teachers, health and social care staff.

Last year’s Christmas message was the late Queen’s last Christmas speech, and Charles recalled the “love and condolences” received by the public after the queen passed away in September.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence through every season and remember them with every cherished tradition,” he said .

Standing “near the resting place of my beloved mother, the late Queen and my dear father” as he delivered his speech, Charles referred to his mother’s faith in God and her “faith in people”.

The presentation placed particular emphasis on the community work of religious groups. While emphasizing his Christian faith, Charles also thanked other religions.

He said there had been “heartfelt solidarity” from “churches, synagogues, mosques and gurdwara”. See also Explosion in Dubai: an oil tanker anchored in the port is on fire

Charles described how moved he was when he visited Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ: “Standing there means more to me than I can express.”

The King’s Christmas Speech is a 90-year-old tradition. The first royal Christmas message was delivered by radio broadcast by George V in 1932, and the first televised Christmas message was delivered by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

Charles made some changes in style: he delivered his first proclamation standing up rather than sitting behind a desk in the past, and his topics were more focused on current social issues.

But there are still many elements that follow the tradition. The speech, delivered in a chapel accompanied by a choir on Christmas Day, touched on the themes of faith, hope and the importance of serving others.

As with the Queen’s final proclamation last year, the choir closed with the carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” in which the king emphasized the message that “light triumphs over darkness”.

King Charles III’s Christmas message in full:

I am standing now in the beautiful and elegant St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, close to the resting places of my beloved mother, the late Queen and my dear father.

I am reminded of the touching letters, cards and messages so many of you have sent to my wife and myself, and I cannot thank you enough for the love and condolences you have sent to my entire family.

For all of us who have lost loved ones, Christmas is a particularly poignant time.

We feel their absence at every changing season and remember them at every cherished tradition.

In the loving hymn “Little Bethlehem, Beautiful Town,” we sing: “In Thy darkened streets, eternal light shines.”

My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an integral part of her belief in God, as well as her belief in her people, and it is one I hold with all my heart. belief.

A belief that every human being has the extraordinary power to touch the lives of others with kindness and love, to shine a light on the world around them.

This is the basic element of our community and the most fundamental of our society.

We see it in the selfless dedication of the Armed Forces and emergency services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and how well they have done so well as we mourn the loss of the Queen.

We see it in the health and social care professions, in teachers, and of course in all those who work in the public service, whose skills and commitment are at the heart of our community.

And in these times of great anxiety and hardship, whether it’s people around the world facing war, famine or natural disasters, or those at home trying to find ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed, we, from the humanity of our country and the people of the Commonwealth, The spirit saw it. They are so willing to respond to the plight of others.

I want to pay special tribute to all the kind people who have generously given food and donations, or the most precious of all wealth, their time, to support those around them who need it most; and So many charities, they do such an amazing job in the most difficult of situations.

Our churches, synagogues, mosques and gurdwaras, united once again to give food, love and support to the hungry all year long.

This heartfelt solidarity expresses the belief in loving your neighbor as yourself in the most inspiring way possible.

The recent visit to Wales by the Prince and Princess of Wales brought a living example of this community spirit to light.

A few years ago, I was able to fulfill a lifelong desire to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity.

There, I walked to the manger chapel and stood in awe next to the silver star embedded in the ground marking the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Standing in that place means more to me than I can express, because the Bible tells us that it was there that the “Light that came into the world” was born.

Of course, Christmas is a Christian holiday, but the power of light over darkness is celebrated across religious lines.

So, no matter what your beliefs are, or if you have no religion, in this life-giving light, and with the true humility of our service to others, I believe we can find hope for the future.

Let’s celebrate it together and cherish it forever.