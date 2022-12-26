Home World King Charles’ first Christmas message pays tribute to public servants – BBC News 中文
World

King Charles’ first Christmas message pays tribute to public servants – BBC News 中文

by admin
  • Sean Coughlan
  • BBC royal correspondent

image source,victoria jones

King Charles has highlighted the current cost of living crisis in his first Christmas message since taking the throne.

In his speech, he mentioned that those in distress are struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and fed”, and they are suffering from “great anxiety and hardship”.

The king’s proclamation speech, which was videotaped from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, was accompanied by images of food banks and assistance for the homeless.

King Charles also paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is buried in St George’s Chapel.

