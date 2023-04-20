King Charles III and assets of over 2 billion euros

The Guardian does the accounts in King Charles III’s pocket a few days after his coronation and the total assets that come out, between the fortunes consolidated in the past as heir to the throne and those inherited on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, arrive to 1.8 billion pounds, or more than 2 billion euros.

Charles III keeps all the inheritance of Elizabeth II, his brother Andrea: “We have only the crumbs” Emanuela Minucci 15 March 2023



In the calculation, historic residences, jewels, representative vehicles and works from the immense royal collection of art masterpieces: thus going well beyond the sum of 600-700 million pounds credited so far by the sovereign based on other sources. The full fiscal immunity guaranteed to the monarch on the dynastic inheritance would contribute to replenish this immense treasure. Inheritance with respect to which no inheritance tax appears to have been paid upon the handover of the crown to Charles automatically following the death of Elizabeth II.

The Guardian’s updated accounts come ahead of the solemn celebration of the formal coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. And they threaten to create embarrassment, fueling the protests at a not exactly easy time for the British, grappling with the economic crisis and the high cost of living. Buckingham Palace, however, questions these calculations. And even a spokesman for the royals thought about reducing the numbers. “Although we are not in the habit of commenting on private finances, we consider your estimates to be a highly creative mix of suggestions, assumptions and inaccurate data”. So much so as to shuffle the cards so as not to spoil the May 6 party.