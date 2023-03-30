As the Buckinghan Palace plane landed on the runway at Berlin airport the band played the music of James Bond. King Charles III has just landed on German soil together with his wife Camilla for his first state visit as monarch.

The royal couple will stay in Germany for a three-day visit. Its rulers were greeted with a cannon salute as two military jets zoomed through the sky. German officials greeted the sovereigns as they stepped off the plane.

Their trip was supposed to have France as their first stop, but, due to the ongoing unrest – the protest against the pension reform – they have put Germany first on their European tour.

German President Sieinmeier and his wife welcomed the king and queen consort on a red carpet spread under the Brandenburg Gate. A crowd of hundreds gathered here as the English flag hovered between the German and European Union flags.