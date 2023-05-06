King Charles III and the anti-glitz choices: a more restrained ceremony with a precise purpose

Despite the rain, despite a slightly spring-like temperature approaching 10 degrees Celsius, a cheering crowd of English subjects and tourists from all over the world flocked to London today to attend the coronation ceremony of the new king of England, Carlo III. An eagerly awaited event organized down to the smallest detail which involved an enormous deployment of forces in a city armored with huge security measures to avoid unwanted surprises from anti-monarchist protesters and even possible attackers complete with intelligent drones capable of registering and blocking faces in real time of suspicious people in the midst of so many people.

Already since the exit from Buckingham Palace of the royal couple on the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the carriage equipped with more modern and sophisticated comforts than the precious Gold State Coach, it was inevitable to think of the one who should have appeared next to Carlo if fate had taken another course. Impossible not to think of Lady Diana even when the King’s second son, Prince Harry, entered the nave of the abbey amidst the crowd of guests, with only a slight half smile, only without Meghan remained in California with her children to the delight of those in the royal family who would not have wanted her cumbersome presence.

But history, as we know, went differently and Camilla shares the throne with King Charles, the one who SpareHarry’s biography, is referred to in many passages as “the other woman”, “the evil stepmother”, “Daddy’s Girlfriend”the one that few would have imagined as the future Queen between the mid and late nineties when the divorce between Charles and Diana and the latter’s premature death brought consensus towards her to a minimum.

But today, perhaps thanks to a huge media operation built by the press that Harry himself recently brought to court, or perhaps thanks to the passing of time and the memories and feelings of public opinion fade, Camilla can look out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the crown on her head acclaimed by the crowds who flocked to celebrate her and her husband, the new sovereign.

An old kingif we want to call things by their name, which during the long ceremonial in Westminster at times betrays the weight of the Crown if we observe it in the act of welcoming an artifact on its head, an exact copy of the original destroyed by order of Oliver Cromwell , which weighs between solid gold and precious stones two kilos and 155 grams. A King who had to wait until he was 74 to be crowned and is considered a transitional sovereign not only for reasons of age but because in 2023 the English monarchy, albeit still firmly anchored to the tradition that has its origins in the Middle Ages and to its official, ceremonial, diplomatic and representational, is destined to accommodate historical changes if it does not want to succumb entirely.

For this reason, King Charles, who has always been attentive to issues related to the defense of the environment and aware of the economic crisis involving his country and the rest of the world, opted for a smaller ceremony compared to the one that saw the coronation of her mother, Elizabeth II, reducing, so to speak, the number of guests from 8,000 to 2,000, excluding a large portion of nobles and dignitaries to make room for members of civil society, including representatives of various ethnic groups, cults, religious denominations.

The renunciation of wearing ermine cloaks in favor of those made in faux furthe precious tiaras and diadems absent even from the head of the future regina Kate who had to fall back on a crown of flowers, the cheese and herb quiche as an official dish instead of meat-based courses, however, they do not only have the purpose of promoting environmental causes and avoiding an excessive display of pomp but they have a very specific function : that of making the fact that, contrary to ceremonies such as royal weddings, the coronation is an event covered by taxpayers’ money less important.

A King who has patiently waited for this day and will surely have welcomed it with joy and satisfaction but at the same time a King who feels the weight of the Crown in a metaphorical and also literal sense.