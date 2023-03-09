In the English tabloids there is clear talk of an “olive branch” between Buckingham Palace and the Sussex. King Charles III, five days after the christening of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana, let his son Harry and his wife Meghan know that she is her little girl who can in all respects boast the title of princess. And there are already those who interpret this official communication as a move of rapprochement in view of the coronation on 9 May.

No royals attended the christening of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Emanuela Minucci 08 March 2023



According to the Daily Mail, the king has already told Prince Harry that his children could boast the title of prince and princess in a “private conversation” after the funeral of the queen last year. Harry and Meghan’s 21-month-old daughter Lilibet was formally named after her christening on Friday. The Sussexes’ children – Archie and Lilibet respectively – became a prince and princess when the king took the throne, but had become a mere ‘master’ and ‘miss’ on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

Moving out of the US

Meanwhile, there are those who argue that Harry and Meghan Markle’s American dream is about to be interrupted. Because in the States, for the Sussexes, it seems that the air is bad. After the continuous attacks on the royal family, their popularity is at an all-time low. Even the “black sheep” of the Windsors, Prince Andrew Andrew of York who fell into disgrace after the Epstein scandal, as decreed by the latest polls, enjoys greater sympathy. But that’s not all: the super VIPs the dukes boasted of being friends with – such as George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle and Barack Obama – have disappeared from their lives for months. And the teasing multiplies. South Park a few weeks ago asphalted the dukes, in an episode entitled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, for their obsession with privacy, perpetually heralded but contradicted by constant public outbursts. And in recent days Meghan Markle has ended up in the crosshairs of Chris Rock, who has teased her about the constant complaints (in the opinion of the comedian unfounded and inappropriate) about the racism of the royal family.

The magazine «Heat» writes that the situation «is becoming uncomfortable, almost unsustainable». So Harry and Meghan, while wanting to keep their base in California (the almost 15 million dollar villa in Montecito), would intend “to move with their children Archie and Lilibet to Canada or South Africa where they enjoy greater sympathy”.