Other than Harry and Meghan. Now, for Charles III, the are the least of the problems. In fact, it seems that yesterday – as revealed by the Mirror – Charles III summoned those responsible for the great ceremony of May 6 to redress them: “Protocol has failed in its objective” were the sovereign’s very harsh first words. In short, the coronation, which is just over twenty days away, would be in complete chaos. Everything is delayed: from the organization of seating at Westminster Abbey, to the organization of the live broadcast, passing through the safety of the route, an issue that is usually the first to be resolved. Icing on the unsuccessful cake: the official clothes that the royal family will wear on the day of the coronation are not yet definitive.

Although they are working 24 hours a day at Buckingham Palace, the sovereign is very worried and the tension is cut with a knife. Getting off to a bad start was the dress rehearsal which would have been much longer than expected, which is unacceptable for an event that will be followed live by TV stations all over the world. Charles III had been very clear: «I want a streamlined ceremony that lasts a maximum of 90 minutes». In short, a much reduced function compared to the one it saw 70 years ago, starring a young Elizabeth who ascended the throne. The request had been very clear. And instead in the general rehearsal of a few days ago it went too far, reaching the record duration of one hour and 45 minutes.

But that’s not enough. According to the Mirror, the organizers of the ceremony still have some uncertainty about the route that the Royal Carriage will follow, a route – moreover – already published by the main English newspapers. Another sore point (and here Harry and Meghan are back on the scene who have not yet dissolved the reservation on their participation, and the deadline was April 3) the seats in the church: depending on whether the Sussexes go or not, with a domino effect, the whole arrangement will have to change. If there are, one thing is certain: they will not have the honor of appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together with the rest of the royal family.

Another chapter that would have infuriated King Charles, the clothes. In fact, the sovereign thought that the sophisticated costume intended for him for the solemn ceremony was too heavy and cumbersome. Already his mother, Queen Elizabeth who was in her prime at the time, confessed that she suffered a lot from those long hours spent wearing a crown weighing two kilos, and King Charles would not want to suffer as much because of such a complex dress that could even make him trip. At the moment, moreover, it would not even be clear whether the ladies who will be present at the ceremony will be able to wear the tiara before Camilla enters the Abbey, but above all the royals were only told this week what they will have to wear, which forced them to a rush to finish off the clothes at the last moment.

In short, the preparations for this coronation would have pleased a flogger of costumes like Lina Wertmüller who – exactly half a century ago – made one of her funniest films: «Everything in place and nothing in order».