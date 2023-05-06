King Charles III has been crowned

Loading player

King Charles III of the United Kingdom was officially crowned today, in one of the most important public events in the country’s recent history, which is estimated to have been attended by around 300 million people worldwide. Around 10:20 (11:20 in Italy) the procession began with which Charles left the royal residence of Buckingham Palace in London together with the queen consort Camilla to move towards Westminster Abbey, where he was crowned during the official ceremony around 13 Italian. He then returned to Buckingham Palace, where he first paid his respects to the troops and then greeted the crowd from the residence’s central balcony, as per custom.

Charles III is 74 years old and has been heir to the British throne for 70 years, more time than anyone else before him: he became king last September 8, the day of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, the longest-lived sovereign of the UK history.

Around 2,000 people were invited to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. In addition to the family of Prince William, eldest son of Charles and first heir to the throne, the ceremony was also attended by Prince Harry, the second son, who in recent years has gradually distanced himself from the British royal family: however, there was no American actress Meghan Markle, his wife, who remained in the United States together with their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. Invited guests included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

King Charles entered Westminster Abbey preceded by Camilla, wearing a long cloak supported by four pages, including Prince George, son of William and Catherine and second in line of succession. At that point the official ceremony began, in which Charles was first officially recognized as the new ruler of the United Kingdom and then swore his allegiance to the country. In the later stages of the ceremony the Archbishop of Canterbury anointed the king’s chest, head and hands with sacred oil, and then presented him with various sacred and highly symbolic objects, including the imperial orb, the royal ring and the imperial glove, to be worn on the right hand.

In the meantime, Prince William had helped him don the special golden tunic used for the coronation: at which point the archbishop placed St Edward’s Crown on his head, the most important in the United Kingdom, which is used only during the coronation of British sovereigns. After which the new king was greeted with the greeting “God save the King!”, God save the king. Both in London and in the rest of the United Kingdom the bells rang for two minutes and blanks were fired.

The first to swear allegiance to the new king after his investiture was William, who kissed him on the cheek. Then all the others present swore allegiance.

Once this part was over, Camilla was also crowned: then Charles changed and wore the imperial state crown, which is also used by British sovereigns during other official events. Shortly after 2 pm Italian he left the abbey with the scepter and the imperial orb in his hand to set out with the sovereign towards Buckingham Palace in a new procession: this time on board the Gold State Coachthe golden carriage of the British royal family, the one used during the coronation of Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

Once they arrived at Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen paid their respects to troops from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries who had marched in the procession, some 7,000 members in total. Around 15:30 Italians finally greeted the crowd from the central balcony of the palace together with other members of the royal family, including William and Catherine with their children, and Charles’ brothers, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Neither Prince Harry, who is believed to have left to return to the United States immediately after the ceremony, nor Prince Andrew, who had been stripped of his military titles in 2022 due to a sex abuse scandal, were invited to the balcony.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of thousands of people had camped out in the rain along the route of the procession, which before arriving at the abbey passed along the tree-lined avenue in front of Buckingham Palace (The Mall) and the British Parliament Square, and after the ceremony went the other way. Among others, the ceremony in Westminster Abbey was attended by former British prime ministers John Major, James Cameron, Tony Blair, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the British actress Emma Thompson, the first lady of the United States Jill Biden , composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and singers Lionel Richie, Nick Cave and Katy Perry.

