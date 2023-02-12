The King’s sock. Who knows if sooner or later they’ll make us an episode of «The Crown» on the embarrassment that Charles III made a few days ago in the Brick Lane mosque in London when, after taking off his shoes as a sign of respect, he exhibited a nice bare big toe sticking out of the very worn sock. A joy for the photographers present (in a few hours the image of the royal foot went around the world) and quite a bit of embarrassment for the king and queen Camilla.

At first, Buckingham Palace tried to turn the embarrassment into an exercise of virtue: King Charles doesn’t throw anything away, he’s been going around in the same camel coat for twenty years because even so it helps to cool the planet a bit and go with the eco-wardrobe apology. On the other hand, he has always prided himself on having his clothes treated and repaired to ensure their long life. Consistent with his green passion that has led him over the years to bury sweaters in synthetic fibers to demonstrate their non-biodegradability and to support wool with his “Campaign for Wool” as a natural fiber to be preferred. Because wool means entire communities that live around wool. In short, no more waste, starting with the wardrobe, Go retro luxury, recycling is welcome.

However, the sock, especially if it has laundry, in itself represents something very little royal. In short, it is that thin line that a reigning aristocrat, head of the Anglican church and so on, cannot cross: that between anti-waste virtue and bad taste. Indeed, the one between eco-solidarity and indecency.

This second line must have passed on the English tabloids (which like a sponge absorb the common feeling of their subjects), if after a few days at Buckingham Palace two of the managers of the royal wardrobe were kicked out. «Because the twenty-year jacket is fine and the golden rule that cashmere is never thrown away, but mends with the delicacy with which you polish a Stradivarius, but not the hole in the sock» reads the newspapers across the Channel today. And, again according to well-informed people close to the royal house, it seems to have been his wife Camilla (who for some time had been thinking of freshening up the staff) who fired two experts – as well as elderly and very trustworthy of Elizabeth II – house-keeper of Buckingham Palace.

So that hole in the king’s sock that was initially thought to bring him closer to millions of subjects, struggling with the economic winter of Great Britain, has cost the job of two employees. Innocent victims of the sock-gate? Maybe we’ll have to wait for an episode of «The Crown 6» to find out.