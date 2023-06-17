Home » King Charles III looks out from the balcony at Buckingham Palace- Corriere TV
World

King Charles III looks out from the balcony at Buckingham Palace- Corriere TV

King Charles III looks out from the balcony at Buckingham Palace- Corriere TV

The event, organized every year, celebrates the “public” birthday of the British sovereign

(LaPresse) Charles III took part in «Trooping The Colour» in London. A parade held every year for the birthday of the British king. Important and iconic ceremony attended by almost all members of the Royal Family. The sovereign together with Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd. Charles III will turn 75 on November 14, but the king’s birthday is celebrated twice: privately on the same day and publicly in June, in this case today 17, as George II wanted in 1748. (Lapresse)

June 17, 2023 – Updated June 17, 2023, 6:14 pm

