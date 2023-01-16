It was supposed to be a weekend dinner, a regular date with close friends. After having consulted with his wife Camilla for a long time, however, Carlo decided to confide in them on the subject Harry. And, just before the violet pudding, he explained to them the reasons why going to the hard fight with the youngest «Spare» cannot be convenient. «I have not read the whole book, but we know that of the 500 printed pages at least 300 have remained out. And also that the contract with the publishing house provides for the release of other books» said King Charles. And he added: “We might as well try a reconciliation even if in the first instance it was spontaneous to let him know that he would not be welcome at the coronation on May 6”.

It seems that the guests witnessed this outburst in disbelief which, in addition to not being in line with the famous «never explain, never complain», accentuated a weak side of Carlo’s character, rather reluctant to face things head-on, especially when there are family ties are at stake. And so on Saturday evening – as also reported by the Daily Mirror – the sovereign used the circle of closest friends to carry out a kind of survey: «It is true, Harry was disloyal, but it could be even more so. And Buckingham Palace knows it cannot control this narrative.

How will the British react?

But the real dilemma that anguishes the sovereign is how the English people would react to seeing the king give in to the blackmail of a low blow like «Spare». “I could jeopardize status and popularity,” he confided to the same friends.

“Meghan is the director of everything”

The third detail – which is not a detail – that emerged from the dinner is that both Carlo and Camilla understood very well that the hidden director of everything is Meghan. And the king fears that he perceives his state of her: “Like someone who has climbed the greasy pole that leads to success in the world, Meghan can smell her weakness from a mile away”