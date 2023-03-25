King Charles III’s visit to France, scheduled for 26 to 29 March, has been postponed. This was announced by the Elysée, explaining that the decision was taken following the announcement by the unions of a new day of national demonstration on March 28 against the pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron. The decision to postpone King Charles’ visit “was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone conversation between the President of the Republic (Macron, ed) and the king this morning”.

In the light of the postponement of King Charles III’s visit to France “it will have to be organized once calm has returned”, with respect to the current situation of protests against the pension reform, therefore “I proposed that at the beginning of the summer, in Depending on our respective agendas, together we set the date for a new visit.’ This was stated by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a press conference in Brussels at the end of the European Council.

The postponement was therefore agreed “in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in the conditions that correspond to our relationship of friendship”, reads the note from the Elysée. A Buckingham Palace source had already communicated in recent days that the palace «was constantly monitoring the situation together with the Foreign Office in London and the French authorities. There could be an impact on travel logistics.” Today the decision of the official renunciation.

The meeting between the sovereign and Macron was highly anticipated. The rapprochement between the United Kingdom and France was already enshrined in the recent visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the French capital to heal the post-Brexit rifts and misunderstandings. And this without counting that Carlo too was very keen on this European tour, scheduled for Sunday to Wednesday, with two days also spent in Germany.