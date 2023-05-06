Home » King Charles III, the Sovereign’s arrival at Westminster – TV Courier
World

King Charles III, the Sovereign’s arrival at Westminster – TV Courier

by admin
King Charles III, the Sovereign’s arrival at Westminster – TV Courier

(LaPresse) The King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for their coronation. Before disembarking from the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the couple waited a few minutes and then entered the abbey, followed by William and Kate. (LaPresse)

May 6, 2023 – Updated May 6, 2023, 12:28 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Every 9 o'clock | National Health Commission: 124 new local confirmed cases were added yesterday; the financing balance of the two cities increased by 2.188 billion yuan from the previous month; the eight countries lost their right to vote in the UN General Assembly due to arrears in membership dues |

You may also like

Valter Tavares MVP of the Euroleague after the...

Daria Stanojević is expecting her third child Fun

King Charles III, thousands of fans awaiting the...

Sudan’s army and paramilitaries to begin talks in...

King Charles III has been crowned

Russian ultra-nationalist writer Prilepin blown up along with...

Ukraine, “the Russians used phosphorus on Bakhmut”. Moscow:...

Serie A: Roma-Inter 0-2 goals from Lukaku –...

The fire at Ilga Gomma in viale Commercio...

Ed Sheeran acquitted of plagiarism accusations against Marvin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy