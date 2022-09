EDINBURGH – After the moving wake of the coffin of “mammina” Elizabeth II in St Egidio’s Cathedral in Edinburgh last night with the three brothers today re Carlo III left for Belfast, the second stop on his tour of the Kingdom’s capitals. Given this nation’s history of blood and tensions, it is the first time in 80 years that a British male king has visited, even though he is personally the fortieth anniversary of the late queen’s eldest son.