King Charles resets the radiators of Buckingham Palace: here’s why

There is a first Buckingham Palace uprising against King Charles. The most senior employees of the building are agitated, but also the elite of those who had free access to the royal swimming pool, the pool where Queen Elizabeth herself learned to swim.

Reason for the long faces and the more or less creepy grievances, the fact that the sovereign – who, among other things, does not live in Buckingham Palace – has decided to reset the temperature of the radiators (which in England and above all in such a large palace are always left at least 19 degrees) and not to heat the indoor pool anymore. Official reason: “Do something concrete against pollution.”

According to the employees, the much more likely reason is the proverbial avarice of the sovereign who, as is known, hasn’t changed his coat for twenty years and found himself showing off his socks with holes in spite of himself.

In any case, King Charles III will not retrace his steps. He has already let those who work for him know that “even during the winter the temperature will be lower, we might as well dress more”.

The residence of Clarence House

As they said the new monarch lives with Camilla at Clarence House. Reason? Buckingham Palace “would not be suitable for the new era of the monarchy, especially since its maintenance would not be sustainable both economically and environmentally”. And this explains the reason for resetting the radiators.

Buckingham Palace, therefore, is used only for business matters, or as a sort of headquarters from which the king simply conducts matters of state. Furthermore, Carlo would also like to make the royal palaces public places, so as to create a closer relationship between subjects and institutions. All that’s needed, of course, is for everyone to wear a draft-proof scarf.