King Charles slaps Harry: in Westminster Abbey sitting ten rows behind the Royal Family

He felt it. Harry had sniffed the air: “Do you want to see that they’ll isolate me in church?” Then he calmed down: “Dad won’t have the courage to do it.” But no. The dreaded slap has arrived. Seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey during the May 6 coronation of King Charles III were revealed yesterday.

Well. Harry will sit 10 rows behind the Royal Family, among normal aristocrats of high (but not sidereal) lineage. A way to plastically mark in front of the world, when by now «The Spare» is not only a spare son, but a repudiated son. To decide this arrangement – some royal sources say – she, Camilla, the new queen, the one who in his memoir Harry himself had not hesitated to define a bad person, a “poisonous stepmother” would have contributed not a little.

After learning of the humiliating placement inside the abbey, it seems that Harry has decided to return to America immediately and not spend even one more hour in London than the dry duration of the ceremony. While it’s a snub, Prince Harry’s backward position could prove useful if the Duke of Sussex wants to exit quickly, the former royal aide has revealed. Mister Burrell: He doesn’t want to spend much time with the family. He only came because King Charles III is his father, the man who married his beloved Princess Diana.’

But that’s not all yet. According to the Daily Mail, the former butler Paul Burrell states that the Duke of Sussex, having very little time to speak with the king or his brother, the prince of Wales, “will not even attempt that expected family reconciliation after having written the worst of them in the Bombshell memoir «The Spare» released earlier this year.

The only ally is cousin Eugenie of York

However, the “outcast” Harry will be able to count on at least one “ally” at the coronation: his cousin Eugenie of York. One of the few royals Harry didn’t attack in Spare. The two have always been very close, so much so that Eugenie is the only royal who has visited the Sussexes in California. She and she is also the only extra in «Harry & Meghan». We learned from the Netflix docuseries that the princess and then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank helped the Sussexes keep their affair from the press in their early relationship, attending costume parties together and cementing a relationship that has moved past recent feuds. family members.