LONDON – Carlo III introduces himself to the nation and the world with his first kingly speech, not even 24 hours after the death of Elizabeth II. So he established the protocol and the new sovereign had been preparing for the rest for a long time, if not a lifetime, for this moment. He executes it without making a mistake, with an affectionate homage to his mother and a word for each of the members of his close family, his wife Camilla, “queen consort”, son William, now first in line for the throne, “new Prince of Wales “, The title he, Harry and Meghan had so far had, to which he expresses” love, wishing them to “continue building a new life” in …