King Gizzard fan found dead after Chicago show

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard has been touring the United States for a few weeks presenting his latest album “PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth”. Coinciding with LGTBIQ+ pride month, they made headlines by joining protests against laws banning public drag performances in Tennessee, and now their name has been in the media around the world for sad news.

A fan called Noah Enos He was reported missing by his girlfriend after the band’s concert at The Salt Shed in Chicago on June 11. The young man had attended the concert with a co-worker, but his phone died around 10:00 p.m., when the show ended and he parted ways with his companion. His partner had contact with him at 9:00 p.m., and there are videos from security cameras that place him in the compound at 9:30 p.m., but there is a period of half an hour with no sign of him, which led to further investigation. deep.

Six days after his disappearance, the authorities found the body of Enos this past Saturday June 17 at the Chicago River. The cause of death is unknown but is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department. King Gizzard And The Lizzard Wizard He has not made statements in this regard –mainly because they are not responsible for what happened either–, and there are still four concerts left on his North American tour.

