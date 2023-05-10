Home » King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard anuncian “PetroDragonic Apocalypse”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard anuncian “PetroDragonic Apocalypse”

In January, the hugely prolific Melbourne band released a new live album, “Live At Red Rocks ’22’”, which was recorded in three shows at the iconic Morrison, Colorado amphitheater between last October and November with more than 80 tracks. King Gizzard will return to Red Rocks Amphitheater in June, performing three more shows, one on June 7 and two on June 8, as part of his US tour. On the other leg of that tour, the band will perform multiple shows in Grundy County, Chicago, Carnation and Los Angeles.

Let’s also remember that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will be performing in our country this coming August. You can see them in Barcelona (August 24, Poble Espanyol), Torremolinos (August 26, Cinnamon Party) y Madrid (August 27, The Riviera).

In 2022, the band released two more albums alongside their three albums in October, in the form of “Made In Timeland” y “Omnium Gatherum”. They also released two “Live In Brisbane ’22’” y “Live At Bonnaroo ’22’”as well as the demo albums “Music To Eat Pond Scum To”, “Music To Die To”and the EP “Satanic Slumber Party” next to Tropical Fuck Storm.

