King Gizzard’s “PetroDragonic Apocalypse” Review

Far from slacking off in their insane record rhythm (there are already twenty-four), the boys from King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard burst in with a new conceptual album with a kilometric title (“PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Anhilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation”) and fascinating cover: an illustration of a kind of dragon with a friendly expression in a post-industrial landscape.

Those of Melbourne propose a whole dystopia geek in which sinister science fiction meets medieval fantasy. For the occasion, they redouble their wilder metal side, putting frenetic music to their apocalyptic narrative. The album is, by the way, dedicated “to everyone who wants to see the world burning.” Well, it better be thrash.

The idea is to get fully involved, and without complexes, in earless rock. “Motor Spirit” lays the foundations, with the initial metallic traces between a few Iron Maiden and ones Metallica crazed and given to kraut that give way to percussion and psychedelic mists. The esoteric closure to the Black Sabbath makes it clear who laid the foundations of the genre. Eight and a half minutes to open your mouth.

The pathological creative spirit of the Australians remains intact…for the brave who want to follow their rhythm. His umpteenth album exudes his most angry side (“Supercell”, “Converge”, both with their dizzying riffs and the last one with a central part of mathematical guitars and bongos). In this context, the medieval melodies of “Witchcraft” with their doubled guitars don’t clash, nor does the heavy riff of “Gilla Monster” (how could it not be leaden with that name) or the intense final phase (double bass drum included) of “Dragon”, with its post-rock epic, and the devastating “Flamethrower”. Impossible not to get fond of this inexhaustible, excessive but fascinating creative organism.