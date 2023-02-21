The city of Kinshasa faces a serious sanitation problem. Garbage is dumped all over the city. When it rains, this rubbish is drained into the gutters and streams that cross the city. Consequence, obstruction of the gutters and rivers with as a result, the floods.

In the town of Gentiny Ngobila, the waterways are overwhelmed with waste, to the point where it is impossible to see the water in them. On Kalamu for example, we can see that the river is clogged with heaps of plastic bottles and other household waste that do not allow the passage of water during the rainy season. And, yet, the Ministerial Order of April 30, 2018 prohibiting the production, importation, marketing and use of bags, sachets, films and other packaging, continues to suffer from application and finds itself placed in oblivion by certain corrupt authorities.

“The people of Kinshasa have developed a bad habit”

Water pipes are not spared. Several used to drain rainwater are clogged. The inhabitants of the capital Kinshasa do not have the notion of cleanliness and respect for the environment, and take advantage of the impotence of the State. For some, when it rains, it’s a good time to to throw out the trash household on watercourses and gutters. The others do it in the middle of the day, without being bothered by law enforcement officers.

Ph. Citizen’s Blog

« Kinshasa people have developed a bad habit of throwing household refuse, plastic bottles, sachet packaging, etc., into rivers and gutters. What does the environmental protection brigade do? Aren’t there sanctions against anyone who throws rubbish on water pipes and rivers? “, deplores Théophile Kitenge, resident of the commune of Lemba.

And to continue: Add to that the sand carried away by the rainwater that fills the gutters. However, after each rain, the water pipes must be cleaned ».

With each rain, parts of the city are flooded, major arteries are not spared. The city records deaths and material damage following the blocking of waterways and gutters.

Dredging works that do not succeed

The governor of Kinshasa has always started the work of cleaning the rivers but has never come to the end. In June 2020, Gentiny Ngobila had launched the cleaning of certain rivers as part of its policy for the development of the Congolese capital. He even visited the Kalamu River in Limete 1time street, a few meters from the HJ hospital. The number 1 of the city had noticed that the river was blocked by a pile of waste.

Governor Ngobila visits the Kalamu River in Limete in June 2020 (Third right)

« A few days after the visit to Ngobila, we were happy to see the machines from the town hall starting to take the waste out of the river. Unfortunately, this rubbish returned with each rain because it was not evacuated. We left them by the Kalamu river “, deplores a biker who requested anonymity.

Two years and eight months later, the observation is the same, the Kalamu River is filled with plastic bottles and other waste. The adventures are the same, we see machinery clearing the river but the rubbish is deposited right next to it and will return to the river during the rainy season.

Living in a healthy environment, a neglected right and an undefended duty

Floods caused by the non-maintenance of rivers and gutters cause environmental degradation. Garbage dumped on rivers and drains pollutes the air. And, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air. Pollution is the cause of a third of deaths from stroke, cardiovascular disease or respiratory disease.

In article 53 of the constitution of the DRC, the Congolese State clearly states its obligation to protect the environment and the health of its population. ” Everyone has the right to a healthy environment conducive to their full development. She has a duty to defend him. The State sees to the protection of the environment and the health of the populations “, he explains.

To make Kinshasa salubrious, the Special Unit for Environmental Protection must do its job of raising awareness and recalling the texts of the laws on sanitation. Citizens, for their part, must fulfill the duty of defending their right to a healthy environment, not only by marching or questioning the authorities, but also by cleaning up their environments (plots, shops, schools, stores, etc.).

By Jean-Hilaire Shotsha