Kishida Cabinet Approves 29.1 Trillion Yen Supplementary Spending Budget, Adding New Burden to Japan’s Debt



Financial Associated Press, November 8 (Editor Zhou Ziyi)According to the Ministry of Finance of Japan, in order to fund the economic stimulus plan and support domestic salary increases, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet approved the second supplementary budget for this fiscal year on Tuesday, with a total additional expenditure of 29.1 trillion yen (equivalent to 198.54 billion US dollars) .

The Japanese government decided on the second supplementary budget for 2022 at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. After some deductions, the total general public budget expenditure was adjusted to 28.92 trillion yen ($197.7 billion).

In the new additional spending budget, 7.817 trillion yen (nearly a quarter) will be used to deal with rising price pressures, including promoting price relief, taking measures such as electricity and gasoline subsidies, and encouraging companies to raise wages.

In addition, the budget of 5.49 trillion yen will be used to distribute wealth more widely and promote Kishida’s “new capitalism” vision; 7.54 trillion yen will be used to improve disaster resilience and ensure a safe environment for citizens; and some The budget is used as a reserve for emergencies such as the new crown epidemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

budget source

As for the source of the additional budget, 3.12 trillion yen will come from tax revenue in fiscal year 22/23; 2.27 trillion will come from the remaining budget in 21; and 0.673 trillion will come from extra-tax revenue. These sources of money make up only 20% of the budget.

Another 80% of the bulk, about 22.85 trillion yen, will be solved by issuing new government bonds.

A few days ago, it was reported that Japan’s tax revenue forecast for the 2022/23 fiscal year was raised to a record 68.36 trillion yen, which will set a new record for three consecutive years.

The Kishida government “may increase taxes on the super-rich earning more than 1 billion yen ($6.8 million) a year,” according to the head of Japan’s Komeito tax group on Tuesday.

In addition, some media commented that the scale of this measure is rare, butwill undoubtedly further push up Japan’s debt burden。

Data show that Japan’s new bond issuance in the 2022/23 fiscal year was revised upward to 62.48 trillion yen, an increase of 70% from the original issuance plan.

However, some analysts believe that Fumio Kishida’s move is to increase his support rate by easing cost pressures; at the same time, it enables the Bank of Japan to maintain extremely low interest rates for a longer period of time.