Home World Kishida visits the United States at the end of this month to attend the NPT Review Conference and deliver a speech | Fumio Kishida | Prime Minister of Japan | Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
World

Kishida visits the United States at the end of this month to attend the NPT Review Conference and deliver a speech | Fumio Kishida | Prime Minister of Japan | Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

by admin
Kishida visits the United States at the end of this month to attend the NPT Review Conference and deliver a speech | Fumio Kishida | Prime Minister of Japan | Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Beijing time:2022-07-29 09:42

[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 29, 2022]Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji announced at a press conference on Friday (July 29) that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York, the United States on the 31st. Speech at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The meeting of 12 non-nuclear-weapon states is expected to be held in New York, USA on August 1.

Kyodo News reported that Fumio Kishida plans to give a speech on August 1 and return to Japan on the 2nd.

The report pointed out that Fumio Kishida was the first Japanese prime minister to attend the meeting. Fumio Kishida, who came from Hiroshima, the site of the World War II nuclear explosion, has always advocated the realization of a “nuclear-free world” and asked nuclear-armed countries to increase the transparency of their nuclear capabilities.

Seiji Kihara told a news conference on Friday that divisions were deepening over nuclear disarmament, with Russia threatening nuclear weapons during its invasion of Ukraine. “The road to a world free of nuclear weapons is getting harder and harder,” he noted.

He said: “The (Japanese) government believes that realistic efforts must be made in accordance with the NPT to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons. In his speech, Prime Minister Kishida will also convey our country’s position of attaching importance to the NPT and call on all countries to take constructive actions to safeguard and strengthening the NPT system.”

In his speech, Kishida will show that Japan is willing to play a leading role and hold a high-level meeting in order to promote the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

See also  Moscow writes to the Italian government: "Consequences for arms in Kiev"

Some analysts believe that Kishida hopes to enhance Japan’s visibility on the international stage by attending the conference. At the same time, it also enables Japan to act as a bridge between non-nuclear-weapon states and nuclear-armed states.

(Transfer from The Epoch Times / Responsible Editor: Chen Beichen)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/07/29/a103490138.html

You may also like

Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash...

Austria, the doctor threatened by the No Vax...

“All’arco di Tito. An ambassador of Israel in...

The world of American TV lines up for...

Today’s developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine |...

United Kingdom, in the “War of the Wags”...

Put cabbage in your guns: Ukraine, the photo...

U.S. Warning: San Francisco enters a state of...

Ukraine, sentence of young soldier sentenced to life...

The British public clinic for the change of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy