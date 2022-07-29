[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 29, 2022]Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji announced at a press conference on Friday (July 29) that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York, the United States on the 31st. Speech at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The meeting of 12 non-nuclear-weapon states is expected to be held in New York, USA on August 1.

Kyodo News reported that Fumio Kishida plans to give a speech on August 1 and return to Japan on the 2nd.

The report pointed out that Fumio Kishida was the first Japanese prime minister to attend the meeting. Fumio Kishida, who came from Hiroshima, the site of the World War II nuclear explosion, has always advocated the realization of a “nuclear-free world” and asked nuclear-armed countries to increase the transparency of their nuclear capabilities.

Seiji Kihara told a news conference on Friday that divisions were deepening over nuclear disarmament, with Russia threatening nuclear weapons during its invasion of Ukraine. “The road to a world free of nuclear weapons is getting harder and harder,” he noted.

He said: “The (Japanese) government believes that realistic efforts must be made in accordance with the NPT to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons. In his speech, Prime Minister Kishida will also convey our country’s position of attaching importance to the NPT and call on all countries to take constructive actions to safeguard and strengthening the NPT system.”

In his speech, Kishida will show that Japan is willing to play a leading role and hold a high-level meeting in order to promote the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Some analysts believe that Kishida hopes to enhance Japan’s visibility on the international stage by attending the conference. At the same time, it also enables Japan to act as a bridge between non-nuclear-weapon states and nuclear-armed states.

