Kishida’s Approval Rating Drops: Is Japan’s Prime Minister’s Position in Jeopardy?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s position appears to be in jeopardy as his approval rating has plummeted to a dangerous level, prompting him to abandon the idea of holding snap elections before the end of the year. According to Japanese media reports, Kishida’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office in October 2021, with support for his cabinet dropping to 29.1%. Once a prime minister’s approval rating falls below 30%, it is considered to be in a danger zone.

Despite Kishida’s efforts to introduce a tax rebate plan and provide subsidies for low-income families to combat rising prices, his proposed policies have failed to boost his popularity. Some interviewees have accused him of pandering to voters, while others have expressed concerns about Japan’s fiscal situation.

There had been speculation that Kishida would dissolve the House of Representatives and call for an early election in an attempt to stabilize his governance. However, due to his busy schedule in the coming weeks, including passing an additional budget and attending international summits, Kishida has ruled out the possibility of holding early elections this year.

The recent decline in Kishida’s approval rating has raised doubts about his ability to win re-election within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). While the LDP has traditionally enjoyed strong support, negative opinion polls may prompt rival factions within the party to compete to replace Kishida as party leader.

It remains to be seen how Kishida will navigate the challenges ahead and whether he will be able to regain public support before the next general election. The situation has attracted attention from the financial community, with warnings about the risks involved in investing in the stock market. As the political landscape in Japan continues to evolve, investors are advised to exercise caution.