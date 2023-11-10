Home » Kishida’s Approval Rating Drops: Is Japan’s Prime Minister’s Position in Jeopardy?
World

Kishida’s Approval Rating Drops: Is Japan’s Prime Minister’s Position in Jeopardy?

by admin

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s position appears to be in jeopardy as his approval rating has plummeted to a dangerous level, prompting him to abandon the idea of holding snap elections before the end of the year. According to Japanese media reports, Kishida’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office in October 2021, with support for his cabinet dropping to 29.1%. Once a prime minister’s approval rating falls below 30%, it is considered to be in a danger zone.

Despite Kishida’s efforts to introduce a tax rebate plan and provide subsidies for low-income families to combat rising prices, his proposed policies have failed to boost his popularity. Some interviewees have accused him of pandering to voters, while others have expressed concerns about Japan’s fiscal situation.

There had been speculation that Kishida would dissolve the House of Representatives and call for an early election in an attempt to stabilize his governance. However, due to his busy schedule in the coming weeks, including passing an additional budget and attending international summits, Kishida has ruled out the possibility of holding early elections this year.

The recent decline in Kishida’s approval rating has raised doubts about his ability to win re-election within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). While the LDP has traditionally enjoyed strong support, negative opinion polls may prompt rival factions within the party to compete to replace Kishida as party leader.

It remains to be seen how Kishida will navigate the challenges ahead and whether he will be able to regain public support before the next general election. The situation has attracted attention from the financial community, with warnings about the risks involved in investing in the stock market. As the political landscape in Japan continues to evolve, investors are advised to exercise caution.

You may also like

Robert de Niro trial | Fun

Political Chaos in Spain: Protests and Controversy over...

Books that promote racial literacy – MONDO MODA

Wardrobe falls in a B&B, tourist dies

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Two Hostages in...

Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt...

“Demons”

Beware of the New Scam Trend: Theft Through...

I am Lubunga, am I abandoned? ~ norbertetvous

Ukrainian Fatigue: The Elusive Search for Peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy