Home » Kissinger expects peace negotiations in Ukraine by the end of the year: “There will be thanks to China”
World

Kissinger expects peace negotiations in Ukraine by the end of the year: “There will be thanks to China”

by admin
Kissinger expects peace negotiations in Ukraine by the end of the year: “There will be thanks to China”

Former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissingergo back to talking about Ukraine and after condemning the policies of Eastern expansion of NATO after the end of Cold War and having however recently declared that, at the end of hostilities, Ukraine should still join the Alliance, today offers a prospect of peace. And she does it to the microphones of Cbs declaring that the current crisis could be resolved before the end of the year with negotiations. Thanks to China.

In his speech, the man who decided the fate of foreign policy, and not only, of the administrations led by Richard Nixon e Gerald Ford in fact, he stated: “Now that China has entered the negotiations, I think that (the latter, ndr) will come to a head later this year. We will talk about negotiation processes and even real negotiations. What if a president came to me and told me to fly to Moscow to talk to Putin? I’d be inclined to do that. But I would be an adviser, not an active person.”

Kissinger’s words have repeatedly had an international echo, above all for the positions taken, in apparent contrast with the policies carried out during his tenure within the various US administrations. First of all, the condemnation of NATO’s eastward expansion policies, at the origins, according to him, of a gradual but constant worsening relationships between Atlantic Pact and the Russian Federation. This was, in fact, one of the reasons behind the invasion decided by Vladimir Putin, at least according to the statements of the Russian president. In early 2023, however, the former secretary of state also admitted that he had made an error of judgment in his analysis of the conflict, arguing that, once the violence is over, Ukraine should still be admitted to the Alliance.

See also  Ukraine, the little girl with rifle and lollipop. The story behind the symbolic image

You may also like

the driver, the only one on board, died

Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun

Wild Hearts in offerta a 49,99 Euro

SCANIA / The Griffin introduces new gearboxes for...

Final stretch of the Condeduque concert season

Because the Arab countries are returning to have...

Bolivia, the general who captured Che Guevara dies...

Iran, two people hanged for having insulted Islam...

Ravello (Salerno), tourist bus crashes: the driver dies

Australia’s slap to Charles III: Sydney does not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy