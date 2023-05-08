Kissinger expects peace negotiations in Ukraine by the end of the year: “There will be thanks to China”

Former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissingergo back to talking about Ukraine and after condemning the policies of Eastern expansion of NATO after the end of Cold War and having however recently declared that, at the end of hostilities, Ukraine should still join the Alliance, today offers a prospect of peace. And she does it to the microphones of Cbs declaring that the current crisis could be resolved before the end of the year with negotiations. Thanks to China.

In his speech, the man who decided the fate of foreign policy, and not only, of the administrations led by Richard Nixon e Gerald Ford in fact, he stated: “Now that China has entered the negotiations, I think that (the latter, ndr) will come to a head later this year. We will talk about negotiation processes and even real negotiations. What if a president came to me and told me to fly to Moscow to talk to Putin? I’d be inclined to do that. But I would be an adviser, not an active person.”

Kissinger’s words have repeatedly had an international echo, above all for the positions taken, in apparent contrast with the policies carried out during his tenure within the various US administrations. First of all, the condemnation of NATO’s eastward expansion policies, at the origins, according to him, of a gradual but constant worsening relationships between Atlantic Pact and the Russian Federation. This was, in fact, one of the reasons behind the invasion decided by Vladimir Putin, at least according to the statements of the Russian president. In early 2023, however, the former secretary of state also admitted that he had made an error of judgment in his analysis of the conflict, arguing that, once the violence is over, Ukraine should still be admitted to the Alliance.