Kissinger welcomed as a “friend” in Beijing. Xi: “The people will remember you. China and the US are at crossroads”

A meeting outside the official channels of diplomacy to give a signal to the administration Biden and its efforts to contain the Chinese at the geopolitical, military and technological levels. But also a broader message to the politics americana in an election year he sees in the hard fist against Beijing the only front where Republicans and Democrats agree. Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for ‘old friend’ Henry Kissingernow a centenarian and United States National Security Advisor and Secretary of State during the presidencies of Richard Nixon e you Gerald Fordwho came to visit Beijingalso met the defense minister Li Shangfu. A cordial face-to-face that confirms America’s commitment to closer relations with Beijing after months of high tension.

“The United States and the Chinese they should eliminate misunderstandings and coexist peacefully. History teaches that neither the Usa born there Chinese they can afford the price of treating each other as enemies,” said the 100-year-old former US secretary of state, welcomed at Beijing as a “friend” and a great sage. Besides that symbolicas it fell in coincidence with the 52nd anniversary of his secret journey which paved the way in the 70s for the normalization of relations between United States e Chinesethe visit of Kissinger it also has a political value. Beijing in fact, it froze the military dialogue with Washington as a result of US sanctions imposed a Li in 2018 for the purchase of a fighter jet from the largest Russian arms exporter. Nor the efforts of the secretary of state Antony Blink during his last official visit they were able to unblock the impasse that prevents official contacts between the minister of Chinese defense and the head of the Pentagono Lloyd Austin despite the tensions on Taiwan. The proposal of The blink to resume military communications to avoid misunderstandings has not in fact received the support of Beijing.

“Il chinese people she will always remember you,” she said Xi adding that Beijing e Washington “they are once again at the crossroads as to where to go and they have to choose” the path to follow. Then he indicated in the “three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation” the way to achieve success. “You are 100 years old and have been to China 100 times. This ‘200’ makes the visit particularly significant,” explained a smiling Xi in front of the cameras, noting how relations between the two countries are linked to the name Kissinger.

After months of frost recently relations between Washington e Beijing they look, on paper, improved. The visits of the secretaries of state and of the Treasury, respectively Antony Blink e Janet Yellen, are a confirmation of the dialogue that has been re-established. But say results, at least for now, it’s too early to talk, as evidenced by China‘s rejection of American pressure to do more on the climate. While Kissinger saw the red carpet unfold, John Kerry – the envoy of Biden for the climate – has been busy in recent days in a whirlwind of meetings a Beijing to revive the common fight against the change climatewho sees the United States and the Chinese as the world‘s leading emitters. The pressing of Kerry however he did not break through Xi’s Chinese wall: while appreciating the contacts and meetings, Beijing he reiterated his line, which is that he will reduce emissions in his own ways and in his own time.