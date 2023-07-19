Kissinger’s great return to China: “The US must make an effort to get along with Beijing”

TAIPEI. Henry Kissinger in China. Coup de Washington and, perhaps above all, Beijing: the man who paved the way for the start of bilateral relations and the end of the cold war who returns to the scene when the world fears it is on the threshold of a new cold war precisely between the US and China. Having just turned 100, Kissinger returned to Beijing yesterday almost exactly 52 years after the secret mission of July 1971. While John Kerry, another former secretary of state, met with Premier Li Qiang and the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party Wang Yi for climate talks, Kissinger spoke with General Li Shangfu. A significant choice to say the least: Li is the defense minister, under US sanctions since 2018 for the purchase of weapons from Russia. The failure to remove the sanctions is precisely used by Beijing to justify its refusal to dialogue on the military front. So much so that, in June, Li refused a confrontation with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “We must eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation. We cannot afford to treat each other as adversaries,” Kissinger said. Li agreed, unloading the responsibility for the tensions on “certain American figures” who destroyed “the atmosphere of friendly communication” by ignoring “the mutual dependence between the two countries”.

The Chinese media rejoiced, having always idolized Kissinger as a friend and describing him as an example forgotten by current US diplomacy. Recently, the People’s Daily praised his “sharp mind” after he warned of the “catastrophic” consequences of a hypothetical conflict. The journey is a surprise, but it doesn’t come out of nowhere. In late May, Kissinger met with Xie Feng, who had just arrived in Washington as the new ambassador. And on the occasion of his 100th birthday, she gave numerous interviews in which she reiterated a concept: the US must make an effort to get along with China. A pragmatic vision praised by Beijing which will use Kissinger’s trip (like the recent one by Bill Gates) to reinforce a message: “If you don’t get along, it’s only the fault of American policy that sabotages trade between the two peoples”.