Kizz Daniel relates “Cough” to Becky G

The Nigerian Kizz Daniel He is one of the most recognizable faces on the Afrobeat scene and one of the most streamed artists in Africa. He has been nominated for more than thirty awards, six of them this year, and has won three Headies and four Nigerian Entertainment Awards. Now he continues adding successes with this new collaboration with one of the most influential artists of Latin pop: Becky G.

The theme chosen has been “Cough” one of the best known songs of Kizz Daniel with more than 200 million reproductions. On this occasion, the hit returns, preserving the elements that conquered the public at the time, but within the framework of a completely new reinterpretation. Both artists, both Kizz Daniel as Becky G, They have known how to incorporate the roots of their cultures into the theme. The theme is now available on all digital platforms through Flyboy Inc / EMPIRE.

But the news does not end here. In addition to this recent collaboration, the artist has also just released his fifth studio album, “Maverick“. The LP includes, in addition to this new collaboration, some of their latest advance singles that have already accumulated millions of listeners such as “Flex”, “Cough (Odo)”, “Shu-Peru”, “Buga (Lo Lo Lo )” or “RTID (Rich Till I Die)”. It is a work with outstanding collaborations, and it comes with great expectations if we take into account that their second album “No Bad Songz” (2018) became number one just twenty-four hours after its release.

