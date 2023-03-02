Borca basketball players recorded the most convincing victory this season!

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the 16th round of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the people of Banja Luka outclassed Zrinjski from Mostar in the “Borik” hall and recorded the 14th “reca” – 104:67 (29:11, 22:15, 20:19, 33:22).

Zoran Kašćelan’s team dominated from the very start and it was only a matter of what margin they would overcome “Fenjeras”, which has many problems this season.

“A big difference in quality, and if Zrinjski was complete and in better condition, I don’t think it’s realistic that they could have threatened us when it comes to the final result.”said the Montenegrin expert for our portal after the match.

According to him, the plan of the professional staff of Borca was to introduce some convalescents into the rhythm and to give players with less minutes a chance.

“We tried to use the match as much as possible, to bring some players back from injury, to use this match as a training session. Everyone played because we need to have more width for the continuation of the season, especially now that we are facing exceptional physical consumption in the upcoming ‘balloon’. Our thoughts are already in Široki Brijeg, where our primary goal is to qualify for the final tournament”.

Kašćelan believes that although Borac is very close to placing in F8, the second strongest regional competition, it is not over, given that eight teams, along with the undisputed Helios, are fighting for the very end.

“As much as it looks like it’s over for a while – it’s not official. The first nine teams are very close. We want to reach the final tournament as soon as possible and thus repeat last season’s success. And after that, we’ll see.” pointed out the head of the red-blue team.