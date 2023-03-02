Home World KK Borac coach Zoran Kašćelan’s statement after the victory in Zrinjski Sport
World

KK Borac coach Zoran Kašćelan’s statement after the victory in Zrinjski Sport

by admin
KK Borac coach Zoran Kašćelan’s statement after the victory in Zrinjski Sport

Borca basketball players recorded the most convincing victory this season!

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the 16th round of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the people of Banja Luka outclassed Zrinjski from Mostar in the “Borik” hall and recorded the 14th “reca” – 104:67 (29:11, 22:15, 20:19, 33:22).

Zoran Kašćelan’s team dominated from the very start and it was only a matter of what margin they would overcome “Fenjeras”, which has many problems this season.

“A big difference in quality, and if Zrinjski was complete and in better condition, I don’t think it’s realistic that they could have threatened us when it comes to the final result.”said the Montenegrin expert for our portal after the match.

According to him, the plan of the professional staff of Borca was to introduce some convalescents into the rhythm and to give players with less minutes a chance.

“We tried to use the match as much as possible, to bring some players back from injury, to use this match as a training session. Everyone played because we need to have more width for the continuation of the season, especially now that we are facing exceptional physical consumption in the upcoming ‘balloon’. Our thoughts are already in Široki Brijeg, where our primary goal is to qualify for the final tournament”.

Kašćelan believes that although Borac is very close to placing in F8, the second strongest regional competition, it is not over, given that eight teams, along with the undisputed Helios, are fighting for the very end.

See also  Accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant: Tepco sentenced to record compensation

“As much as it looks like it’s over for a while – it’s not official. The first nine teams are very close. We want to reach the final tournament as soon as possible and thus repeat last season’s success. And after that, we’ll see.” pointed out the head of the red-blue team.

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. The US seeks the support...

The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is progressing...

Freedom denied to Bob Kennedy’s assassin: it is...

The station master’s mistake that caused the train...

Putin’s life as a tsar with gymnast Kabaeva....

Horoscope for March 2 | Entertainment

“Palermo, you have grown up. Pigliacelli takes back...

Frosinone beats Spal, equal between Cittadella and Brescia,...

Which bananas are good for health and diabetes...

Eli Brook refuses to film intimate scenes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy