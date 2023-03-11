Home World KK Borac defeated Šenčur | Sport
KK Borac defeated Šenčur | Sport

KK Borac defeated Šenčur | Sport

Basketball players from Borca defeated Šenčur in the last match of the league part of the Second ABA League.

Source: ABA league jtd/Dragana Stjepanović

After qualifying for the final tournament of the Second ABA League, the Borca basketball players made an effort to finish the first part of the competition in the best possible way.

On Friday evening, in the last game of the last league tournament of the Second ABA League, the red and blue team won against the Slovenian Šenčur with a score of 68:61.

The victory of Borca was not in question during the match in Široki Brijeg, as the Banja Luka players, led by Delalić and Tanasković, took the lead from the start, and then throughout the match maintained an advantage that amounted to 22 points at the end of the third quarter.

Only in the fourth quarter did the Slovenians “wake up” and won this period 23:12, however, everything was already resolved and Borac already had the triumph in hand.

The most deserving for him were Delalić and Tanasković with 13 points each, and Rebec with one point less.

Ahmedović with 17, and Murić and Ožegović with 10 points each were the most effective in the Slovenian team.

