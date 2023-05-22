KK Borac – KK Igokea, final, second game | Sports

Borac was defeated by Igokea m:tel in the second game of the playoff final of the Bosnia and Herzegovina championship.

The people of Banja Luka put up a good fight against the favored “Igos”, but they fell in the sequel and lost the game primarily thanks to a bad third quarter.

BORAC – IGOKEA 57:69 (13:15, 20:10, 13:23, 11:21)

The most responsible for the guests’ victory were Kosta Kondić with 24 points, Stefan Đorđević with 15 and Bryant Crawford with a goal less and thanks to their brilliant game, the people of Aleksandrov already have the opportunity to defend the championship title in Laktaši on Thursday.

In Borca, Amsal Delalić scored 12, while Dušan Tanasković and Jan Rebec each scored two less.

Crawford opened the game with a triple, and Aleksandar Langović scored the first points for Borac with a layup.

The red and blue team took their first lead after a goal by Dušan Tanasković (6:5), and with Langović’s first triple, the people of Banja Luka increased their lead to “plus four” (11:7) in the middle of the first quarter.

However, the guests from Laktaš retaliated with a series of 8:0 and reversed (11:15), so the coach of the Banja Luka team, Zoran Kašćelan, responded with a minute of rest, but his team failed to end the first period with a “plus” – 13:15.

At the beginning of the second period, Borac buried the visitors’ basket with threes – Amsal Delalić scored two, and then Vuk Bošković for a 9:0 series against Banja Luka (22:15).

The Banja Luka team maintained the advantage, and the most was two and a half minutes before going to rest – “plus 11” (31:20), primarily thanks to Delalić, who hit the third triple, and then after Stefan Lakić’s dunk!

Then the coach of “Igos” Marko Cvetković, who in the absence of Vladimir Jovanović, again led the team from Laktaš, called a time-out, but his team could hardly hit anything until the halftime break.

Fortunately for him, “Borčevci” were not precise from at least five good attacks, and they missed the opportunity to break away to a much more noticeable difference.

At the start of the third quarter, the “igos” continued to make mistakes, the basketball players from Borca were no better, but then the visitors from Laktaš consolidated and made a 12:0 run on the wings of Crawford and Kondić, reducing the deficit to just one point – 38:37.

In the middle of the third quarter, Igokea m:tel took the lead again after Crawford’s shots were hit (40:41), and then further strengthened their defense and after a new bravura by Kosta Kondić, they went to “plus five”. However, the decisive 10 minutes were entered with the advantage of “igos” of only two goals (46:48).

In the last quarter, the “Igos” continued to “break” the resistance of Banja Luka and with a series of 9:3 they reached “plus eight” (49:57), then Kondić’s three-pointer made it 10 points (50:60), and they definitely broke the match when Đorđević knocked in after a counter for +13 with 3.5 minutes before the end.

Even then, it was clear that Zoran Kašćelan’s team did not have the strength to come back, so the people of Aleksandrov took a 2:0 lead in the series and already on Thursday in Laktaši (20:00) they will have the opportunity to defend the championship cup.

