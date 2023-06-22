KK Crvena zvezda fans visited the basketball players before the fifth match of the ABA league final | Sports

Crvena zvezda is facing the last and most important match of the season, and the title in the ABA league depends on the performance against Partizan. Despite this, the mood is excellent.

Source: Twitter/kkcrvenazvezda/printscreen

Crvena zvezda basketball players recorded two victories at home, and in order to defend the title in the region, they will have to overcome their biggest rival on the road. Before the fifth match of the final series of the ABA league, the red and white basketball players had a visit from the fans, who gathered again in front of the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall. With the song “Zgazi ih sve” the fans wanted to support their pets who are facing the last match of the season.

It seems, at least on the recordings that appeared on the club’s official channel, that the mood in front of the hall was at an exceptional level. Captain Branko Lazić gave a short speech to the fans, and then they all said goodbye together before the Zvezda basketball players returned to the hall. Together with the fans and players of Zvezda to this unusual gathering cardboard Stefan Lazarevic was also present, who was carried out of the hall by Nemanja Nedovic in which the red and whites are the host. See details:

As a reminder, the fifth match of the final series will be played on Thursday at 8 pm, and the host will be Partizan. It is expected that the home team will have huge support in the crowded Belgrade Arena, and The red and whites will have to play against the noise from the stands after both teams managed to defend their home field in the previous part of the final.

He will officiate the fifth game of the final Saša Pukl, Damir Javor, Tomislav Hordov, and the broadcast of the last match of the season is on Arenasport television. You can follow the text broadcast of the match with MONDO.

