The disabled basketball club Vrbas opened the qualification tournament “EuroCup 1” with a victory, which will be played on Friday and Saturday in the “Borik” hall in Banja Luka.

Source: KKI Vrbas Banjaluka, promo

After a great fight and selfless support from the stands, the people of Banja Luka managed to defeat the always unpleasant Zmaj from Gradačac with a minimal, but well-deserved 67:66 (18:12, 16:22, 20:18, 13:14).

A little more than two minutes before the end, the home team had 62:55 and it seemed that they would easily bring the game to an end. The guests did not give up even then, and 13 seconds before the end, Senad Mešić hit one of two free throws for 67:66, which was also the final score in favor of KKI Vrbas.

Basketball players from Banjaluka were led to this important triumph by Nermin Hujić with 27 points and Vlado Švraka with 26 points, while on the other side Enes Kamberović and Edis Imširović were the most effective with 15 points each.

Vrbas will play their next game later this evening against Cologne (6 p.m.).

(mondo.ba)