KK Igoke juniors beat Murcia in the Youth Champions League | Sports
Two wins for Igokea in the same day in the Youth Champions League.

Source: FIBA ​​Champions League

Furious start of Igokea in the first edition of the Youth Champions League!

After the victory in the premier match against Ostend, Igoke’s “kids” defeated I Murcia with a score of 77:67 and thus ended the day with the maximum performance of two victories.

It was a fairly even match in the first two quarters, but the Spaniards still went to the break with a 33:28 advantage, however junior Igokee played in the third quarter, which they finished with 28 points, i.e. a 56:51 advantage for our team.

Murcia opened the last part with two three-pointers, but Igokea soon retaliated and reached a 73:61 lead with a 10:0 series, after which everything was settled.

Bećirović led Igoke to victory with 23 scored points, Ačimović scored 13, and Vučenović scored 10 points. Jovanović repeated the performance of 10 assists, scored 8 points and 6 rebounds. For Murcia, Martinez scored 15 and Aparasio 12 points.

