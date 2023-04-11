Two wins for Igokea in the same day in the Youth Champions League.
Furious start of Igokea in the first edition of the Youth Champions League!
After the victory in the premier match against Ostend, Igoke’s “kids” defeated I Murcia with a score of 77:67 and thus ended the day with the maximum performance of two victories.
It was a fairly even match in the first two quarters, but the Spaniards still went to the break with a 33:28 advantage, however junior Igokee played in the third quarter, which they finished with 28 points, i.e. a 56:51 advantage for our team.
Murcia opened the last part with two three-pointers, but Igokea soon retaliated and reached a 73:61 lead with a 10:0 series, after which everything was settled.
Bećirović led Igoke to victory with 23 scored points, Ačimović scored 13, and Vučenović scored 10 points. Jovanović repeated the performance of 10 assists, scored 8 points and 6 rebounds. For Murcia, Martinez scored 15 and Aparasio 12 points.