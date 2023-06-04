Home » KK Student Igokea m:tel champion of Republika Srpska 2023 | Sports
In the final, the team from Aleksandrov was better than the Academy from Banja Luka 77:64.

Source: Promo/KK Igokea m:tel/Marija Vuruna

Juniors Igokea m:tel defended the title of champion of Republika Srpska, as they celebrated in the final against Banja Luka Academy 77:64 (20:18, 16:19, 21:12, 20:15).

Dušan Makitan, who scored 27 points, was declared MVP of the final. Marjanac had 16, and Milovanović 12. In the Banja Luka team, Jekić scored 19 points, followed by Zirojević with 15 and Topalić with 12 points.

Third place went to Drina Princip, which was better than Radnik 78:72.

Let us remind you that in the first game of the final tournament, the young basketball players Students Igokea m:tel celebrated against Radnik Bijeljina 98:50, while Academy KK Borac emerged as the winner of the duel with Drina Princip 87:69 in the second semi-final.

The final tournament was held during the weekend in SD Laktaša.

