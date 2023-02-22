Home World KKR offer for TIM, offer valid until March 24th
With reference to the indicative and non-binding offer presented by KKR on February 1, 2023, following the press release of February 6, 2023, TIM informs that it has received a letter from KKR in which it has extended the deadline of this offer to March 24, 2023.

In particular, according to what is indicated in the letter, the extension of the deadline is due to a request from the Government to have an additional four weeks to carry out a joint analysis of the public aspects of the transaction concerning the powers exercisable by the Government in the sector.

However, KKR confirmed its willingness to continue a constructive dialogue with TIM and to proceed with the due diligence activities.

TIM confirms that the Board of Directors will still be held on February 24, 2023 to discuss KKR’s non-binding offer and make the necessary decisions.

