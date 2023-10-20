KKR, the M5S contests Minister Urso for the handover of TIM to the Americans

The note launched last night by the 5 Star Movement Group.

“Urso on Tim confirms what has been clear for months. The Meloni government, that of hardened patriots, is preparing to hoist the US flag on the most strategic infrastructure for the future of our country. Practically, the Mef would be left with a pure share of the company that owns Tim: only 20%.

On the contrary, the American fund KKR will be allowed to do all the good and bad weather and pursue the sole aim of increasing profits in the short term. In short, the most important asset for the competitiveness of our country system will end up as a gift package complete with a rosette to a speculative fund that will make use of it at will, with many regards to long-term investments and big question marks on employment levels. We believe that the alternating current patriots, starting with ministers Giorgetti and Urso, owe Parliament some more detailed explanations on this not exactly edifying scenario”. Thus the M5s senator Luigi Nave.

