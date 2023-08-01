Klaudija Šifer as she looks now | Fun

Claudia Schiffer has conquered numerous catwalks, and even today she captivates everyone with her beauty.

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/Pablo Sallato

Model Claudia Schiffer was part of the “team” of famous supermodels of the nineties – Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford… Although the competition among natural beauties was really great at the time, the German supermodel was considered one of the most beautiful in the world, and with her height of 180 centimeters, she lit up the catwalks.

Although the competition among natural beauties was really great at that time, Claudia was considered one of the most beautiful in the world for a long time. There is almost no brand or well-known designer that Klaudija has not worked with, and in 2002 she got married and in the meantime gave birth to three children.

The beautiful German is 52 years old today and lives far from the public eye, but judging by the photos from Instagram, one would say that she hasn’t aged a day since the nineties.

In the photo gallery, take a look at some of her photos from the catwalks when she was at the height of her career, and “fresh” ones where she shows how she looks today:



See description

THE WHOLE WORLD SIGENED FOR HER, AND THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE TODAY! Klaudija Šifer is 52 years old and lives away from the public eye – here she is!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferBr. image: 14 1 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 2 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 3 / 14 AD Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 4 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 5 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 6 / 14 AD Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 7 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 8 / 14 Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 9 / 14 AD Source: Instagram/Screenshot/claudiaschifferNo. image: 14 10 / 14 Source: Youtube/Screenshot/Pablo SallatoNo. picture: 14 11 / 14 Source: Youtube/Screenshot/Pablo SallatoNo. image: 14 12 / 14 AD Source: Youtube/Screenshot/Pablo SallatoNo. image: 14 13 / 14 Source: Youtube/Screenshot/Pablo SallatoNo. picture: 14 14 / 14

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 SHE’S MARRIED TO A SHEIKH AND ENJOYS SILK AND VELVET! See the transformation of a Serbian model into a real Arab princess Source: instagram/anika_bozic

Source: instagram/anika_bozic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

